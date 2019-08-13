What To Expect From Scorsese’s The Irishman

With 151 million subscribers around the world, Netflix is under constant pressure to provide unique and interesting content. Hardly a week goes by without news of another huge industry deal as the giant streaming platform continues to hoover up the best and brightest that Hollywood has to offer.





And, for the most part it pays off. Case in point being Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman which has generated so much buzz that it looks set to break the current Netflix viewing record held by Bird Box.





Based on the book I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt, the film will have its world premiere at the New York Film Festival on September 27th. This, of course, allows it to qualify for awards season before it streams on Netflix. So expect quite a few Oscar nominations for this masterpiece.





Starring Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Al Pacino, this is, surprisingly, the first time the three Academy Award winners will have starred together in a movie. It is however, the ninth collaboration between De Niro and Scorsese. Though it has also been confirmed that the duo will team up again for Killers Of The Flower Moon.





So what can we expect from The Irishman? It is a biographical crime drama set in post-war America, as told through the eyes of Frank Sheeran who is played by De Niro. Sheeran was born in Pennsylvania and enlisted in the US Army to serve in WW2. It was during this period of his life that he spent time on active duty in Italy.





It was also, according to later interviews with Charles Brandt, there that he developed his callousness to taking human life. On his return to the US, Sheeran became a close associate of mob bosses Angelo Bruno and Russell Bufalino, who is played by Joe Pesci. That led to his relationship with the controversial union leader Jimmy Hoffa, played by Al Pacino, who Sheeran later claimed to have assassinated.





The Irishman focuses on Sheeran, now an old man, as he reflects on this period of his life and is a movie that has been in the works since 2014. Though Scorsese has said that he started thinking about making this film as earlier as 2008.



