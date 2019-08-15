8/15/2019
UFC Fighter Francis “The Predator” Ngannou Joins 'Fast & Furious 9' Cast
If you've fought in the Octagon, there's a good chance Vin Diesel wants you as part of the Fast & Furious fam. Following ex-MMA star Gina Carano and former UFC champ Ronda Rousey, the latest fighter to join the franchise is UFC heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou.
The man known as "The Predator" will be joining the cast of Fast & Furious 9 in an unspecified role. I can easily see him as a bad guy, though, as the French-Cameroonian Ngannou is hella intimidating and would be an obvious on-screen match for Diesel. Maybe he'll get to fight alongside WWE superstar John Cena?
Can't hurt adding a legit badass after recent reports painted the male stars as a bunch of entitled candyasses.
Fast & Furious 9 hits theaters on May 22nd 2020, directed by Justin Lin. [Deadline]