Trump Projects His Own Racism Onto Hollywood, Calls It "Dangerous For Our Country"

I don't ALWAYS mix movies and politics, but sometimes it's just too easy and today is one of those days. So if you don't like it, skip right on along. I won't judge.If there's one thing that's clear about Donald Trump (I won't call him President), it's that he always accuses others of what he is or what he is doing himself. He calls the 2016 Presidential election rigged? It's because he's involved in rigging it for himself. He calls other people stupid? He's the one hiding his school transcripts. He calls his political rivals corrupt? He's cashing in on the presidency every day. So when Trump calls out Hollywood as racist, we already know who the real racist actually is.That's what Trump did today in speaking to reporters outside the White House. Over the last week we've seen two mass shooting, with one in El Paso attributed to a white nationalist who targeted Mexicans and used Trump's hateful rhetoric towards them. Trump has been targeting Mexicans since he came down that awful elevator in 2015 and announced his candidacy, and has a long history of bigoted statements towards other people of color, but to him any accusations he's a racist should instead be aimed at Hollywood.Y'know, because liberal, I guess?Trump lied.He continued bloviating with,Call it a hunch, but I think that meeting with "the biggest companies" either doesn't happen or goes nowhere. And what does he meant that conservatives and Republicans are treated differently? What movies is he even talking about? Knowing him he's probably mad that black guy inbeat that big, strapping Russian kid.More likely, he's mad at Hollywood's move towards diversity, with greater representation for women, minorities, and LGBTQ. Hell, he might be pissedhas a *gasp* Mexican heroine. For shame!The sad thing is, Trump doesn't really give a shit about this stuff. I've followed Donald Trump's career for a long time, even before he defiled the WWE with his presence. He so desperately wants the love of Hollywood but he has been soundly rejected every single time. Now that he's the most powerful person in the world (*gag*), he's striking back at his perceived enemies. He did the same thing to the NFL, he did it to the Clintons who he used to be cool with, and it's just more of his pettiness coming through.Really, he's just distracting from the negative newscycle and reports the House is finally moving on impeachment investigations. Good. The more he tries to distract, the more he's worried. Fuck him.