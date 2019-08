Tom Holland Says He Will "Continue Playing Spider-Man" But It Will Be "Different"

It's been an emotional week for fans still distraught at the thought of Spider-Man leaving the MCU for Sony, but think about how this has been for the guy actually in the suit. Tom Holland has kept quiet all this time, but that was going to be impossible with D23 taking place. He was there to promote his upcoming Pixar movie,, which sees him partnered up with Marvel pal Chris Pratt. But it was inevitable he'd have to speak on the whole Spider-Man situation, and it seems Holland has made his peace with whatever happens in the future.Holland told fans from the stage,Obviously, he's referencing one of the unforgettable lines from, uttered by Spider-Man's mentor Tony Stark shortly before his big sacrifice.Because of that, it almost sounded like Holland's way of saying goodbye to the MCU which has been his home for the last couple of years and five movies. And that sense of farewell continued in his backstage comments to EW , in which he insists his days as Spider-Man are not over, wherever the wallcrawler ends up...Marvel's Kevin Feige, who has been at the center of the controversy, also sounded as if he's ready to say goodbye to Spider-Man for now...