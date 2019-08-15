8/15/2019
Tom Hiddleston's Been Lying About Loki's Fate For A Long Time
Are we sure Loki isn't secretly Mr. Immortal? No matter how many times he appears to die, the trickster Asgardian always comes back. Just when we thought Thanos snapping his neck like a twig would be enough, somehow the slippery bugger, or an earlier version of him, managed to slip away with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame. We know that version of will make his way to Disney+ in a new self-titled series starring Tom Hiddleston, who revealed to MTV when he found out Loki's story wasn't done...
“I knew about six weeks before the worldwide release of ‘Avengers: Infinity War. Which meant I had to go and do press for ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ going, ‘Yup, that’s it, guys.’ So, I did know back then, but I didn’t know what the pitch [or] the story was.”
That lying bastard. Just kidding, I think it's great that Hiddleston and Marvel were able to keep a secret that big as long as they did. Details on Loki are still pretty slim, but it appears the God of Mischief will be traversing the Multiverse affecting events in mischievous ways, like a Marvel version of Quantum Leap or Sliders. I'm down with that.
Loki arrives on Disney streaming in spring 2021.