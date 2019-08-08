8/08/2019
Tom Hardy Involved In Writing 'Venom 2' Script, Michelle Williams Wants More She-Venom Time
While Venom got trounced by critics, audiences loved it to the tune of an $850M box office. A sequel was never in doubt, but what's been interesting is how Sony has approached it. Rather than keeping everyone in place, they've jettisoned director Ruben Fleischer in favor of Andy Serkis, and given screenwriter Kelly Marcel solo credit on the next one. And that's largely because the one thing everyone agrees on is Tom Hardy's gonzo performance as Eddie Brock/Venom. Since everybody loves Hardy so much, why not give him a bit more control?
Speaking at the recent TCA presentations [via Slashfilm], Serkis says Hardy's influence on Venom 2 now extends to the screenplay which he apparently has some input on...
“I’m right at the beginning stages. I’ve got some very clear ideas about the journey I’d like to see visually and how we can take the characters into another dimension.”
"Tom is very involved with the writing with Kelly Marcel of the new story, so it’s very much centered around their take.”
Serkis had nothing but praise for Hardy, an old friend whose performance in Venom he watched very closely...
“I’ve known Tom for many years and always admired him hugely as an actor and producer. We’ve always wanted to work together directly. I’m deeply excited to work with Tom Hardy and to work with all the great actors who are involved in it. It’s a fantastic franchise. I’m really honored to have been asked to direct it and it feels like it’s a very contemporary story. I think it’s going to be hopefully an extraordinary piece of cinema.”
Meanwhile, Hardy's co-star Michelle Williams has confirmed to Yahoo! her return as Anne Weying in the sequel, with Serkis' hiring sounding like a major factor in the decision...
“I’m such a fan of Andy’s, and I’m so inspired by what he’s been able to accomplish. He’s so gifted in such a specific way, and I’m very excited to learn from him and be around him.”
Williams didn't sound so certain about coming back in the months following Venom's release, probably due to the pounding it took critically.
There's a good chance she'll learn a lot about motion-capture VFX from Serkis, especially if she gets more screen time as She-Venom. Williams had one of the previous movie's best scenes when Weying merged with the alien symbiote to save Eddie. When Williams was asked about playing She-Venom again, she replied that she wants Serkis to use her more in that role, not less...
“I just bit that guy’s head off. I hope I get equal time that way — I can say that!”
Venom 2 is expected to open on October 2nd 2020.