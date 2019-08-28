8/28/2019
'Titans' Season 2 Trailer Introduces Krypto, Plus Bruce Wayne And Superboy
Whatever problems DC Universe may be having, its flagship series Titans is coming back for season two. No longer just the show that uttered the phrase "Fuck Batman", it's now bringing the Dark Knight into the fold by introducing Game of Thrones' Iain Glen as Bruce Wayne.
No offense to Mr. Glen but he's no spring chicken, so maybe don't expect to see him swinging through the streets of Gotham tossing around Batarangs. He's there as a mentor to Dick Grayson aka Robin (Brenton Thwaites), who can't seem to figure out whether he wants to be part of the team or not. Other new additions to the cast are Joshua Orpin as Superboy, Chella Man as Jericho, Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, Chelsea Zhang as Ravager, and Esai Morales as Ravager's father, the villain Deathstroke. Really, the only new castmember that matters is Superboy's dog, Krypto. How long until we get a full-on Super Pets appearance? Teagan Croft, Anna Diop, Ryan Potter, Alan Ritchson and Minka Kelly return, as well. But seriously, Krypto!!
SYNOPSIS: In this action-packed, live-action series, Dick Grayson, aka the former Robin (series star BRENTON THWAITES), emerges from the shadows to lead a band of new heroes – including Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy and others. DC UNIVERSE’s first original series follows this group of young heroes as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the iconic Teen Titans franchise. In the groundbreaking first season, Dick meets Rachel Roth aka Raven (series star TEAGAN CROFT), a young girl with special abilities brought on by a mysterious darkness inside of her that she struggles to control, and together, they find themselves embroiled in a conspiracy to bring about Hell on Earth. Joined by the mysterious Kory Anders aka Starfire (series star ANNA DIOP) and loveable Gar Logan aka Beast Boy (series star RYAN POTTER), these lost and disparate individuals become a surrogate family to one another and a team of heroes for the world.
Titans returns for season two on September 6th.