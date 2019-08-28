'Titans' Season 2 Trailer Introduces Krypto, Plus Bruce Wayne And Superboy

Whatever problems DC Universe may be having, its flagship seriesis coming back for season two. No longer just the show that uttered the phrase "Fuck Batman", it's now bringing the Dark Knight into the fold by introducing' Iain Glen as Bruce Wayne.No offense to Mr. Glen but he's no spring chicken, so maybe don't expect to see him swinging through the streets of Gotham tossing around Batarangs. He's there as a mentor to Dick Grayson aka Robin (Brenton Thwaites), who can't seem to figure out whether he wants to be part of the team or not. Other new additions to the cast are Joshua Orpin as Superboy, Chella Man as Jericho, Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, Chelsea Zhang as Ravager, and Esai Morales as Ravager's father, the villain Deathstroke. Really, the only new castmember that matters is Superboy's dog, Krypto. How long until we get a full-on Super Pets appearance? Teagan Croft, Anna Diop, Ryan Potter, Alan Ritchson and Minka Kelly return, as well. But seriously, Krypto!!SYNOPSIS:returns for season two on September 6th.