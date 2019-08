'The Walking Dead' Spinoff Lands 'Kong: Skull Island' Director Jordan Vogt-Roberts

Despite dwindling ratings and a cast that can't flee fast enough, The Walking Dead is growing rather than going away. As we saw recently at Comic-Con and in a brief teaser, AMC is pushing ahead with a brand new spinoff focused on the first generation to come of age in the zombie apocalypse. An intriguing premise, for sure, and now AMC has found another series lead and the pilot's director.The bigger news by far is the hiring of's Jordan Vogt-Roberts to direct the spinoff's pilot episode. There's a possibility he sticks around for more, but I imagine it depends on how well-received the series goes. Vogt-Roberts also directed the excellent coming-of-age film, and has long been attached to amovie that may never happen.As for the show's star, that would beandactor Nico Tortorella. They (Tortorella is gender fluid) are set to play Felix, described vaguely by Deadline asSo not a lot of big names here. We'll have to see if that affects fan interest becauseandhad at least a few recognizable actors to hook viewers.