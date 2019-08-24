8/24/2019
'The Suicide Squad' Adds Steve Agee As The Voice Of King Shark
Rumors may have had James Gunn turning to his buddy Michael Rooker to play King Shark in The Suicide Squad, but it will instead be another actor the director is very familiar with. Deadline reports comedian Steve Agee will voice King Shark in the DCEU sequel/reboot which Gunn will write and direct.
King Shark is exactly what his name implies, a giant humanoid shark. It's unclear if Agee will be doing motion-capture for it or if the character will be fully-CGI. Agee previously worked with Gunn on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 where he played Gef, one of the Ravagers. He also had a role in the Gunn-produced superhero horror, Brightburn. Agee joins a cast that includes Margot Robbie as Harley, Quinn, Idris Elba in an unspecified role, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Jai Courtney as Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher, plus Storm Reid and Flula Borg.
The Suicide Squad opens August 6th 2021.