'The Spy' Trailer: Sacha Baron Cohen Gets Serious As A Secret Agent In Netflix's Drama Series

Sacha Baron Cohen is back! And for once, nobody needs to be on their guard that he's trying to make them look foolish. Nope, Cohen is moving away from the "gotcha" comedies and into a real dramatic espionage series for Netflix.finds Cohen getting series as real-life Mossad agent Eli Cohen, who risked everything to be of service to his country.The series is written and directed by Prisoners of War and Homeland's Gideon Raff, and finds Cohen as the real-life Israeli agent who goes deep undercover in the Syrian government. Cohen is joined in the cast by Hadar Ratzon Rotem, Noah Emmerich, and Waleed Zuaiter.SYNOPSIS:Are people ready to invest in a show where Cohen isn't pulling pranks? It could be a tough transition, but I think this looks pretty great.hits Netflix on September 6th.