'The Matrix 4' Is Official With Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, And Lana Wachowski Returning

It's time to decide: will you take the red or blue pill? After months of rumors, Warner Bros. has confirmed thatis happening. Not only that, but it will see the return of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as Neo and Trinity, along with Lana Wachowski directing and co-writing the script with Aleksander Hemon and David Mitchell.Warner Bros. Picture Group chairman Toby Emmerich said today in a statement.Wachowski said.In the last couple of months rumors about a fourth Matrix film had really perked u p, always with the Wachowskis attached. However, Lilly Wachowski had turned down such a return as she is busy with separate projects. This news comes as the originalmovie is making its 20th-anniversary return to theaters on August 30th, so the timing is perfect.There are questions, though. What's up with Laurence Fishburne and why isn't he returning as Morpheus? The report from Variety says the role could be recast with a younger actor. Also, what happened to thesequel that Zak Penn has been chatting up for a couple of years ? He's clearly not part of the equation now, but is his project just dead?This is huge, and with Reeves hotter than ever this could see The Matrix return to greatness. Everybody remembers how disappointing the two sequels were, but the original more than holds up.