'The Mandalorian' Trailer: A Lone Bounty Hunter Fights To Survive A Lawless Galaxy

The most anticipated trailer of the day is here. Today at D23, Disney revealed the first trailer for the first ever live-actionseries,. The series was the brainchild of Jon Favreau, and stars Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, a lone gunslinger on the far reaches of known space.I'm not going to bore you with details, this trailer kicks ass. Not only do we see a bunch of Stormtrooper helmets on spikes, but we get a glimpse at the lawless universe in the wake of the Empire's collapse after Return of the Jedi. Giancarlo Esposito looks to be firmly on the dark side of the Force, we see armed standoffs, an assortment of familiar alien creatures including a flirty Twilek, and battle droid IG-88 gunning down a bunch of goons. And to have it all end with director Werner Herzog, in a rare role, is just the cherry on top. I can't wait.hits Disney+ on November 12th.