'The Kill Team' Trailer: Alexander Skarsgard And Nat Wolff Take War To A Deadly Extreme

It's not often that a documentary filmmaker then goes ahead and directs a narrative version of his movie, but it does seem to be happening more often lately. Cinematographer Dan Krauss was behind the Tribeca award-winning documentary, and now he's telling that story in more dramatic form with actors Alexander Skarsgard and Nat Wolff in front of the camera.centers on the true events surrounding the 2010 Maywand District murders, in which solders in the U.S. Army committed acts of cold-blooded murder against Afghan civilians during the war in Afghanistan. The soldiers would fake combat situations to cover their attacks, then take photos of their victims and body parts as trophies. One soldier, Adam Winfield, told his father who warned the Army about what was happening, only to have his pleas fall on deaf ears.Wolff will plays Andrew Briggman, a version of Winfield, with Skarsgard as his superior officer, Sgt. Deeks.had its world premiere earlier this year at Tribeca and will be released soon by A24.