'The Hunt' Director Speaks Out On The Controversial Film's Cancelation

“If I believed this film could incite violence, I wouldn’t have made it, ", Zobel said. He continued, “Our ambition was to poke at both sides of the aisle equally. We seek to entertain and unify, not enrage and divide. It is up to the viewers to decide what their takeaway will be.”





Universal made the decision to cancel The Hunt following the domestic terror attack in El Paso and mass shooting in Dayton, which Trump and others in the right-wing attributed to Hollywood values. When word about The Hunt's premise got out, that only took their outrage to another level. Ironically, the finger-pointing that it caused on both sides of the political divide is exactly an issue Zobel wanted to address with the movie...





“I wanted to make a fun, action thriller that satirized this moment in our culture — where we jump to assume we know someone’s beliefs because of which ‘team’ we think they’re on… and then start shouting at them. This rush to judgment is one of the most relevant problems of our time."

