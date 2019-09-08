'The Day Shall Come' Trailer: 'Four Lions' Director Shines A Comic Light On Domestic Terrorism

Violent extremism is such a serious topic right now that a movie satirizing it is a dangerous prospect. Fortunately,director Chris Morris has already proven to be very effective at it, and looks to be again with his latest film,, which takes a comical look at domestic terrorism and homeland security.Morris' latest centers on Moses, played by Marchánt Davis, the impoverished radical leader of a small religious commune in Miami. He's a firebrand who preaches peaceful revolution, only to be made to look like a violent terrorist by ambitious FBI agent Kendra Glack (Anna Kendrick) who just wants to impress her bosses. The film co-stars Jim Gaffigan,'s Danielle Brooks, and Denis O'Hare.hits theaters on September 27th.