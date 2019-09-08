8/09/2019
'The Day Shall Come' Trailer: 'Four Lions' Director Shines A Comic Light On Domestic Terrorism
Violent extremism is such a serious topic right now that a movie satirizing it is a dangerous prospect. Fortunately, Four Lions director Chris Morris has already proven to be very effective at it, and looks to be again with his latest film, The Day Shall Come, which takes a comical look at domestic terrorism and homeland security.
Morris' latest centers on Moses, played by Marchánt Davis, the impoverished radical leader of a small religious commune in Miami. He's a firebrand who preaches peaceful revolution, only to be made to look like a violent terrorist by ambitious FBI agent Kendra Glack (Anna Kendrick) who just wants to impress her bosses. The film co-stars Jim Gaffigan, Orange is the New Black's Danielle Brooks, and Denis O'Hare.
The Day Shall Come hits theaters on September 27th.