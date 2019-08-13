'The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance' Final Trailer: The World Of Thra Has Never Looked Better

The rise of streaming services has led to such a dramatic increase in content that properties best considered to be niche have made a comeback. I would put Jim Henson'sfirmly in that category. While certainly beloved for its dark story and amazing puppetry, the 1982 film is a cult favorite and it'll be interesting to see the response for prequel,A final trailer for the 10-episode prequel series has dropped, and once again it features some breath-taking visuals, impeccable production design, and of course, the puppetry is unlike anything we've seen since Henson passed away in 1990.Voicing this return to the land of Thra is an incredible cast including Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nathalie Emmanuel, Caitriona Balfe, Helena Bonham Carter, Harris Dickinson, Natalie Dormer, Eddie Izzard, Theo James, Toby Jones, Shazad Latif, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Strong, Alicia Vikander, Lena Headey, Hannah John-Kamen, Harvey Fierstein, Mark Hamill, Ralph Ineson, Jason Isaacs, Keegan-Michael Key, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Simon Pegg, Andy Samberg, Benedict Wong, Awkwafina, and Sigourney Weaver.SYNOPSIS:Behind the camera for every episode isdirector Louis Leterrier. I watched the first episode while at Comic-Con and, while I'm no huge fan of the original like some others, found myself sucked into this story of good vs. evil and the epic quest undertaken by the Gelflings. Count me in.hits Netflix on August 30th.