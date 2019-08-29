'The Aeronauts' Trailer: Eddie Redmayne And Felicity Jones Reunite As Pioneering Balloonists

Oscar voters, be on the ready. The last time Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones teamed up they took the awards season by the reins with. Redmayne took home Best Actor for his performance as Stephen Hawking, while Jones earned a nomination as his wife. Now they're back and ready to fly higher than before, literally, with, about a pair of pioneering balloonists.Redmayne takes flight as scientist, inventor, and astronomer James Glaisher, who in 1862 reached record-breaking heights in a gas balloon. Jones plays Amelia Wren, a fictional composite of other balloonists Glaisher worked with. Most of them were male (such as Henry Tracey Coxwell, totally excluded from the movie) but I'm guessing screenwriter Jack Thorne couldn't pass up a chance to reunite Redmayne and Jones, who are a proven duo. They're joined by Phoebe Fox, Himesh Patel, Vincent Perez, and Tom Courtenay.Behind the camera is Tom Harper, who is already having a great 2019 with his musical drama. He could be very busy over the next few months as campaigns are mounted for both movies.SYNOPSIS:will have its world premiere at Telluride, before Amazon Studios releases it on December 6th.