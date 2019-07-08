8/07/2019
'The Addams Family' Trailer: Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, And More Get Creepy And Kooky
The Addams Family has been around for decades, stretching back to the early NewYorker cartoons in the 1930s. It's been wildly successful in the past, with a classic TV series featuring one of the most memorable themes ever, best-selling video games, and a couple of hit movies in the '90s. The franchise has mostly been dormant ever since but is back in a new animated film that Universal hopes will bring "creepy" and "kooky" back into fashion.
Completely unrelated to the live-action movies led by Raul Julia and Anjelica Huston, this new cartoony take nonetheless recycles the fish-out-of-water premise as the morbid Addams clan copes with suburban neighbors and a greedy reality TV host. The big draw here is the A-list voice cast led by Oscar Isaac as Gomez, Charlize Theron as Morticia, Chloe Grace Moretz as Wednesday, and Finn Wolfhard as Pugsley. They're joined by Catherine O’Hara, Nick Kroll, Martin Short, Bette Midler, Allison Janney, Elsie Fisher, Titus Burgess, Snoop Dogg, and Aimee Garcia.
SYNOPSIS: Get ready to snap your fingers! The first family of Halloween, the Addams Family, is back on the big screen in the first animated comedy about the kookiest family on the block. Funny, outlandish, and completely iconic, the Addams Family redefines what it means to be a good neighbor.
The Addams Family opens October 11th.