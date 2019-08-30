'Terminator: Dark Fate' Trailer: Arnold Schwarzenegger And Linda Hamilton Fight For The Future

Paramount has gotten a jump on the long Labor Day weekend with a brand new trailer for Tim Miller's. A direct sequel to James Cameron's classicignores latter movies in the franchise and brings back O.G. stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, joined by new additions Mackenzie Davis, Gabriel Luna, Natalia Reyes, and Diego Boneta.There's a lot of new footage here so this doesn't resemble prior trailers. The roles have been reversed somewhat, with Hamilton's Sarah Connor put into the position of protector, as a new breed of Terminator hunts down a young woman played by Reyes. Meanwhile, Davis' character Grace, an enhanced soldier-assassin, is basically this movie's version of Kyle Reese.The questions I have are the good kind, as they have me intrigued to see where the story goes. Considering howended, how is the T-800 back and why does Sarah still want to destroy him? And what is it about Reyes' character, Dani Ramos, that has made her a target for termination? What's her connection, if any, to the Connors?opens on November 1st.