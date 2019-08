Taika Waititi May Take A Role In James Gunn's 'The Suicide Squad'

Taika Waititi is blowing up in a big way. Thedirector is about to drop his WWII satire, followed by the soccer filmbefore he returns to the MCU for. And somehow in all of that he's apparently found time to do a little bit of acting, and not in one of his own movies as usual. Instead, it would be as part of James Gunn's, which is sorta weird any way you slice it.Waititi is in talks to joinin an unspecified role that we have to assume will be comedic in nature. This is funny because when Gunn was fired from, the director everyone thought was perfect to replace him was Waititi, who turned it down. Assuming a deal comes together, he would join a cast that includes Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Joel Kinnaman, Idris Elba, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Flula Borg, Steve Agee, and Nathan Fillion.This is far from Waititi's first time acting in superhero movies. He had a small role as Thomas Kalmaku in the 2011movie that nearly sank Ryan Reynolds' career, and of course he voices Korg inandopens August 6th 2021. [ Deadline