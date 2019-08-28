8/28/2019
Taika Waititi May Take A Role In James Gunn's 'The Suicide Squad'
Taika Waititi is blowing up in a big way. The Thor: Ragnarok director is about to drop his WWII satire Jojo Rabbit, followed by the soccer film Next Goal Wins before he returns to the MCU for Thor: Love & Thunder. And somehow in all of that he's apparently found time to do a little bit of acting, and not in one of his own movies as usual. Instead, it would be as part of James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, which is sorta weird any way you slice it.
Waititi is in talks to join The Suicide Squad in an unspecified role that we have to assume will be comedic in nature. This is funny because when Gunn was fired from Guardians of the Galaxy 3, the director everyone thought was perfect to replace him was Waititi, who turned it down. Assuming a deal comes together, he would join a cast that includes Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Joel Kinnaman, Idris Elba, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Flula Borg, Steve Agee, and Nathan Fillion.
This is far from Waititi's first time acting in superhero movies. He had a small role as Thomas Kalmaku in the 2011 Green Lantern movie that nearly sank Ryan Reynolds' career, and of course he voices Korg in Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame.
The Suicide Squad opens August 6th 2021. [Deadline]