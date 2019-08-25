'Star Wars' Cassian Andor Series Shoots Next Year, 'The Clone Wars' Return Date And Teaser Image Revealed





Between a new poster for(and possible footage tomorrow), a trailer for, and Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi series, it's easy to skip over the othernews that dropped at D23, and they involve the Cassian Andor series and the seventh season ofLate last year we were told of theprequel series, Cassian Andor, which would see Diego Luna return as the Rebel spy, along with Alan Tudyk as his droid sidekick K-2SO. There wasn't much info on the show itself but we do know it will begin filming next year in London, so it's possible we could see it on Disney+ in 2020. The series has been described as aFor me, the most exciting news unrelated to The Mandalorian has to do withreturn. I can't help but feel this helped spur the early cancellation of. Anyway, the seventh season ofhas now been confirmed for Disney+ in February 2020. The news was accompanied by one heck of a tease, showing Ahsoka Tano facing off with Darth Maul.The interesting thing aboutis how often it's bounced back from cancellation. It began as a series of mini-episodes, but then started over as a theatrical movie which led into an animated series that ran for five seasons. Fans clamored for it to return, so a sixth season was ordered up exclusively for Netflix. That ended in 2014 and was presumed to be the finale, but with the arrival of Disney+ a seventh season will truly bringto a close. Or so says series creator Dave Filoni...