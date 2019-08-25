'Star Wars' Cassian Andor Series Shoots Next Year, 'The Clone Wars' Return Date And Teaser Image Revealed

Between a new poster for The Rise of Skywalker (and possible footage tomorrow), a trailer for The Mandalorian, and Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi series, it's easy to skip over the other Star Wars news that dropped at D23, and they involve the Cassian Andor series and the seventh season of The Clone Wars.
Late last year we were told of the Rogue One prequel series, Cassian Andor, which would see Diego Luna return as the Rebel spy, along with Alan Tudyk as his droid sidekick K-2SO. There wasn't much info on the show itself but we do know it will begin filming next year in London, so it's possible we could see it on Disney+ in 2020. The series has been described as a "rousing spy thriller will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire."
For me, the most exciting news unrelated to The Mandalorian has to do with The Clone Wars' return. I can't help but feel this helped spur the early cancellation of Star Wars Resistance. Anyway, the seventh season of The Clone Wars has now been confirmed for Disney+ in February 2020. The news was accompanied by one heck of a tease, showing Ahsoka Tano facing off with Darth Maul.
Just announced at #D23Expo, the next season of The Clone Wars will premiere in February on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Wuh08gVZaG— Star Wars (@starwars) August 24, 2019
The interesting thing about The Clone Wars is how often it's bounced back from cancellation. It began as a series of mini-episodes, but then started over as a theatrical movie which led into an animated series that ran for five seasons. Fans clamored for it to return, so a sixth season was ordered up exclusively for Netflix. That ended in 2014 and was presumed to be the finale, but with the arrival of Disney+ a seventh season will truly bring The Clone Wars to a close. Or so says series creator Dave Filoni...
"It will conclude the story that [George Lucas] and I started together. There could be stories after that that take place with a lot of those characters. But especially for me directing Clone Wars, being that hands on, I wrote and directed the final four episodes. It’s the end of something I feel really good about.”