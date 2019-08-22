8/22/2019
Stan Lee's Daughter Hits Disney/Marvel Over Spider-Man And Her Father's Legacy
Today has been a quiet one in the clash between Sony and Disney over Spider-Man, which hopefully means fans have begun to accept he'll be swinging through a different neighborhood from now on. Eh, probably not. While most people have sided with Disney in this dispute, largely because they just don't want him to leave the MCU, one person who is definitely Team Sony is Stan Lee's daughter, Joan, and she's got some heated words directed right at the Mouse House.
TMZ caught up with Joan Lee about the Spider-Man beef, and her answer is less about that than a direct attack against those she feels have exploited her legendary father's work. Hint: it ain't Sony who needs to be "checked and balanced."
“Whether it’s Sony or someone else’s, the continued evolution of Stan’s characters and his legacy deserves multiple points of view,” she said. “When my father died, no one from Marvel or Disney reached out to me. From day one, they have commoditized my father’s work and never shown him or his legacy any respect or decency.”
She finished with, “In the end, no one could have treated my father worse than Marvel and Disney’s executives.”
Damn, son.
Clearly, she's got a lot of anger towards Disney/Marvel for what she perceives as poor treatment of her father. While it's easy to just dismiss her as bitter, none of us know the full story of the relationship between Stan and Disney/Marvel as his superhero creations became the greatest cash cow in Hollywood. Sure, they gave him credits and cameos in every movie, not to mention a touching tribute after his death, but Stan's daughter thinks it wasn't enough and that has to count for something. She's got a much better vantage point than we do.