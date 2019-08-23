8/23/2019
Sony's 'Uncharted' Loses Yet Another Director As Dan Trachtenberg Exits
Depending on how you look at it, this has been a tough week for Sony and their biggest franchises. Well, it can't all be about Spider-Man because their long-delayed Uncharted adaptation has hit another stumbling block. Deadline reports 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg is the latest filmmaker to exit Uncharted, making him the fifth to do so in the decade Sony has been trying to get this movie made.
No reason was given for Trachtenberg's departure, but Sony is said to be moving quickly on his replacement. Tom Holland, who is going to be closer than ever to Sony after events of this week, remains on board to play a younger version of treasure hunter Nathan Drake, the popular character from the Uncharted video game series. Trachtenberg joins David O. Russell, Neil Burger, Seth Gordon, and Shawn Levy as directors who have left the project over the years.
It's possible Trachtenberg's exit has to do with PlayStation Productions, the Sony branch set up to make TV and movies based on their lineup of hit video games, coming aboard Uncharted as producers. While Trachtenberg did direct Sony TV's pilot for The Boys, it's possible they want a bigger name for what they hope will be a major long-running franchise. That's just my speculation, but it makes sense.
Uncharted is still set for December 18th 2020. We'll see if that date sticks.