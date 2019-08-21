8/21/2019
Sony "Disappointed" By Collapse Of Marvel Deal, Puts Blame Squarely On Disney
This collapse of Sony's deal with Marvel is only going to grow more contentious, especially now that sides are starting to lay blame. Unfairly, Sony has taken the bulk of the heat from fans ever since it was learned the partnership with Disney to produce Spider-Man movies had fallen through. Well, now in a statement to THR the studio has promised to continue making Spider-Man movies without Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios. They also put the blame on Disney for how things went south so quickly.
“Much of today’s news about Spider-Man has mischaracterized recent discussions about Kevin Feige’s involvement in the franchise. We are disappointed, but respect Disney’s decision not to have him continue as a lead producer of our next live action Spider-Man film.”
The statement continues, “We hope this might change in the future, but understand that the many new responsibilities that Disney has given him – including all their newly added Marvel properties – do not allow time for him to work on IP they do not own. Kevin is terrific and we are grateful for his help and guidance and appreciate the path he has helped put us on, which we will continue.”
That last part is interesting. Sony is casting blame on Disney for burdening Feige with so much that he can no longer produce Spider-Man movies, a claim that sounds good but doesn't make a ton of sense. While Marvel has unveiled a very ambitious slate of projects over the next few years, we've always known Feige to give each enough space to breathe creatively. Doubtful that would change even with the Disney+ shows and eventual Fox Marvel properties.
More importantly, Sony's statement ignores any mention of reported financial disagreements as the major bone of contention. That avenue doesn't paint them in the best light, either, since fans don't want to hear about money they only want their favorite characters playing in the same sandbox. Putting the responsibility squarely on Marvel suits Sony's purposes from an optics standpoint, which they are going to need if they plan to roll Tom Holland's Spider-Man into their newly-formed cinematic universe alongside Venom.
I guess the ball is in Disney/Marvel's court now. Feige is a pretty open and available guy. I wouldn't be surprised if he issues some kind of statement.