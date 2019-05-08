8/05/2019
Simon Pegg And Nick Frost's 'Truth Seekers' Series Heads To Amazon
We haven't had a true Simon Pegg/Nick Frost pairing since 2014's The World's End, which wrapped up Edgar Wright's beloved Cornetto Trilogy. But fans of the duo, and I count myself as one, are about to get all they can handle, only it will be on the small screen for Amazon.
Pegg and Frost are set to star in the Amazon series, Truth Seekers, which centers on a pair of paranormal investigators whose adventures get dangerous when they uncover a vast conspiracy. Frost will play one of the ghost-hunting duo, while Pegg will have another unspecified role. Jim Field Smith (She's Out of My League) will direct, with Nat Saunders and James Serafinowicz co-writing the scripts with Pegg and Frost.
The project was set up last year at Pegg and Frost's production banner, Stolen Picture, and at the time this is how it was described by Pegg to Variety...
“Each episode is going to be an adventure, a potential haunting or something. It’ll start as a very parochial idea, a very small business venture for these people, but it will expand as the series goes on to be something far more global. It’s a language everyone understands, the mystery of the unknown. ‘Shaun of the Dead’ was a very parochial story set in North London and somehow it managed to get this global reach because everyone understands the language of zombie movies.”
This will surely give fans happy flashbacks to Spaced, the geeky comedy that introduced many to their brand of humor. Hopefully we get to see a lot of them together, despite Pegg not playing the other half of the investigative team. [Variety]