Shia LaBeouf And Robert De Niro Join True Crime Drama 'After Exile'

Don't call it a comeback? Not that Shia LaBeouf ever went away, but after a few lean years and some awful movies, he's about to have a big impact on the fall season with acclaimed filmsand the semi-autobiographical. The same goes for screen legend Robert De Niro who has anticipated crime flickand a comic book movie role (!!!) in. Between all of that, these two have found time to line up a collaboration on the crime drama, Deadline reports LaBeouf and De Niro will star in, from director Joshua Michael Stern. Stern is best known for directing political comedyand the Steve Jobs biopic,. Yeah, the one with Ashton Kutcher, not the good one with Michael Fassbender. Anyway, the script is penned by Anthony Thorne and Michael Tovo, based on events in Tovo's life. The story follows a newly-released convict, played by LaBeouf, who must work with his ex-con alcoholic father (De Niro) to keep his younger brother away from a life of drugs and crime.Production begins in October, and maybe we see it late next year as an award hopeful?