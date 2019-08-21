8/21/2019
Robert Rodriguez To Direct Priyanka Chopra Jonas In Kid-Friendly Superhero Film For Netflix
When the book is written on Robert Rodriguez's career, we may find the films that were his most successful were the Spy Kids franchise. Despite his indie grindhouse sensibilities, Rodriguez can make movies that skew younger, as well. And that's what he's doing next for Netflix on a new superhero movie starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
Deadline reports Rodriguez will write, direct, and produce We Can Be Heroes, a kid-friendly superhero film about a group of kids who must team and save the world when their superhero parents are kidnapped by alien invaders. Chopra's role is unclear at this point, but her casting is a big feather in Netflix's cap as they continue to make movies that appeal to a global audience. While her American roles in films such as Baywatch and Isn't It Romantic haven't been great, she is a gigantic star internationally.
Rodriguez is coming off another movie that had an all-ages appeal, the James Cameron-produced Alita: Battle Angel. While that one wasn't a huge hit, there have been talks of a sequel that Rodriguez may or may not be involved with. That would seem to be impacted by the launch of We Can Be Heroes, an original property that Rodriguez could be spear-heading for a long time just as he did Spy Kids.