Rey Shows Her Dark Side In New 'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker' Teaser

If you've been following the buzz out of D23, then you've probably heard a lot about the footage shown from. What's up with Rey and her dark cloak and unique red lightsaber? Has she turned to the Dark Side? All will be revealed this December, of course, but you can now see that footage for yourself as it's finally here.It kicks off with an emotional montage of the moments and characters that have defined Star Wars for more than four decades. A bittersweet shot of Carrie Fisher, playing General Leia for the final time, reminds you of how much her presence will be missed. We also see John Boyega as Finn piloting with newcomer Naomi Ackie as Jannah. But it really gets going with the duel between Rey and Kylo Ren, which ends with Rey sporting a much darker look, and a new red double-edge lightsaber similar to Darth Maul. The only difference is hers unfolds, somewhat like a butterfly knife. pretty cool.opens December 20th.