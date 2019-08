Review: Tilda Cobham-Hervey's Career Is Ignited With 'Burn'

Taking place at the same gas station over one night, clerks Shelia (Suki Waterhouse) and Melinda (Tilda Cobham-Hervey) interact and encounter the average creep and customer you would expect to encounter during the night shift in a small town. While Shelia seems to handle her job with realistic skepticism, Melinda is riddled with unstable innocence. She trusts everyone she meets too quickly, walking around emotionally raw. Her naïveté comes to a head with the arrival of Billy (Josh Hutcherson), a loner with an anger problem and a lack of cash. After a startling first encounter and a terrible accident, Melinda and Billy push each other to an emotional breaking point and suspenseful conclusion. This psychological thriller, ironically a slow burn, questions interactions and intentions between men and women in the work place and pushes the limits of how a sympathetic a character can be.