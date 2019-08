Review: ‘Spider In The Web’, Even Ben Kingsley Can’t Save Them All

, based on true events, tells the story of Adereth (Ben Kingsley) – an aging operative whose glory days are behind him. He was one of the best, and he used to garner the type of respect he felt he deserved from his superiors – but now it is only the youngsters who seem to appreciate him and his illustrious career. That may be because he trained most of them, but that’s neither here nor there. When chemical attacks begin to strike Damascus, Adereth takes on the task of finding the biological weapons and the people responsible. Finding these weapons and putting a stop to these terror attacks is the perfect way for Adereth to ride off into the sunset. Of course to complicate matters even more so than they already are, Adereth has lost the faith of his agency – leading them to send Daniel (Itay Tiran) to shadow him and make sure that he is remaining in line. Finding the true motives of the mysterious Angela (Monica Bellucci) becomes another hurdle that Adereth must overcome as he tries to weigh out who he can trust, and who is conspiring against him.