'Rambo: Last Blood' Trailer: Sylvester Stallone Has One Final War To Fight

It's taken 37 years, but Sylvester Stallone's iconic war hero John Rambo arms up for war one final time in. Or does he? As we've seen with thefranchise, which is apparently out of Sly's control, one can never truly write these characters off and Rambo has proven notoriously hard to kill.Rambo finds himself a new fight in, taking on a Mexican drug cartel who have kidnapped a friend's daughter. The film picks up after the events of 2008's, which ended with the PTSD-afflicted veteran settling down on an Arizona ranch. Of course, there is no quiet time for a guy like Rambo.Stallone is joined by Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Adrianna Barraza, and Yvette Monreal in the cast, with Adrian Grunberg () directing. Watch the new trailer below, which mirrors the 1982 classic.