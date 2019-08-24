Pixar Gets Deep with New Film 'Soul'

Ever wonder where your passion, your dreams and your interests come from? What is it that makes you … you? Soul takes you on a journey from the streets of New York City to the cosmic realms to discover the answers to life’s most important questions.

Jamie Foxx as Joe Gardner









Soul hit's theaters June 19, 2020









Pixar is looking to answer life's deepest and most difficult questions with their new film. The story follows Joe Gardner, who will be voice by Jamie Foxx and will be Pixar's first African-American lead. The story so far seems like it's taking a page from the book ofwhere they personified emotions to help a generation of kids understand their feeling. This time it's going cosmic, meta-physical even (their words) and diving into the details of what makes us want certain things, or live certain ways. From the D23 expo we get the plot:The film won't just be covering these deep waters but it will also feature Pixar's first majority POC cast, something that's somewhat surprising considering how many films they've released at this point.