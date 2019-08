Pedro Pascal, Christian Slater, And Many More Join Robert Rodriguez's 'We Can Be Heroes'

Wow. Robert Rodriguez's Netflix superhero movieis looking to be a huge undertaking, with a giant all-star cast similar to the director'sfranchise. Along with the previously-announced Priyanka Chopra Jonas , the film will now include Pedro Pascal, Christian Slater, Boyd Holbrook, Sung Kang, and many many more.Rodriguez will produce, write, and direct the original superhero movie, which finds alien invaders kidnapping Earth's superheroes, causing their kids to team up and come to the rescue. Yep, very-esque. Also joining the cast are YaYa Gosselin, Akira Akbar, Andrew Diaz, Andy Walken, Hala Finley, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Lotus Blossom, Lyon Daniels, Nathan Blair, Vivien Lyra Blair, Adriana Barraza, and Christopher McDonald.A lot of familiar faces here, includingKang and's Holbrook. Some of the other lesser names you may recognize upon seeing them are Akira Akbar who played young Monica Rambeau in, and YaYa Gosselin fromTV series and the moviewith Jennifer Garner.Filming onis going on now, so we should see it sometime in 2020. [ Deadline