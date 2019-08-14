'Parasite' Trailer: Bong Joon-ho's Award-Winning Dark Comedy Follows A Family Of Con Artists

The less known about Bong Joon-ho's latest film,, the better. That's been the overwhelming response coming out of its premiere at Cannes, where it won the prestigious Palme d'Or. It's been true for pretty much all of his films, such as, and my personal favorite,So I won't go into details on the film other than to post the synopsis, which teases just enough, followed by the new trailer which is equally effective at staying mysterious...The film reunites Joon-ho with's Song Kang-ho andactor Choi Woo-shik, along with Lee Sun-kyun, Jo Yeo-jeong, Park So-dam, and Jang Hye-jin.opens on October 11th.