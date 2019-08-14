8/14/2019
'Parasite' Trailer: Bong Joon-ho's Award-Winning Dark Comedy Follows A Family Of Con Artists
The less known about Bong Joon-ho's latest film, Parasite, the better. That's been the overwhelming response coming out of its premiere at Cannes, where it won the prestigious Palme d'Or. It's been true for pretty much all of his films, such as Snowpiercer, Memories of Murder, Okja, The Host, and my personal favorite, Mother.
So I won't go into details on the film other than to post the synopsis, which teases just enough, followed by the new trailer which is equally effective at staying mysterious...
Meet the Park Family: the picture of aspirational wealth. And the Kim Family, rich in street smarts but not much else. Be it chance or fate, these two houses are brought together and the Kims sense a golden opportunity. Masterminded by college-aged Ki-woo, the Kim children expediently install themselves as tutor and art therapist, to the Parks. Soon, a symbiotic relationship forms between the two families. The Kims provide “indispensable” luxury services while the Parks obliviously bankroll their entire household. When a parasitic interloper threatens the Kims’ newfound comfort, a savage, underhanded battle for dominance breaks out, threatening to destroy the fragile ecosystem between the Kims and the Parks.
The film reunites Joon-ho with Snowpiercer's Song Kang-ho and Okja actor Choi Woo-shik, along with Lee Sun-kyun, Jo Yeo-jeong, Park So-dam, and Jang Hye-jin.
Parasite opens on October 11th.