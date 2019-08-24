Palpatine Looms Large Over D23's 'The Rise of Skywalker' Poster

It looks like that maniacal and familiar laugh at the end of the teaser trailer forwas more then just a clever marketing ploy. The new poster, just released at the annual D23 expo, shows the supposedly dead Emperor Palpatine in his usual place looking over and possibly orchestrating a battle between light and dark. One thing is for sure, episode 9 is about to take us on a sharp turn from everything we've come to expect from JJ Abrams sequel trilogy. That turn may be in part due to the turn that Rian Johnson decided to take from the start that Abrams put in place but we'll never know the truth about that. One thing is for sure, the ending we are going to get is going to be epic.