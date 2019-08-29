Original 'Justice League' Cinematographer Cried Over Joss Whedon's Version It Was So Bad

We've officially talked a lot more about the Snyder Cut ofthan we have the version we actually saw. When Joss Whedon took over the movie after Zack Snyder's exit, he basically changed everything. He might tell you different but months of Snyder teasing fans with his original plans reveals the truth, that there was an entirely different movie that simply didn't happen. Everybody has an opinion whether Snyder's take should be or could be seen, and the latest is the movie's cinematographer, Fabian Wagner, who definitely caught some feelings watching what Whedon didWagner, who was too busy on another project to take part in Whedon's extensive reshoots, admitted that he had seen the theatrical cut ofand it brought him to tears. Not tears of joy, mind you...I get that a lot of fans want to see the Snyder's, but there's good reason to think it might actually be worse than what we got. Yeah, that movie sucked and is one of the all-time great flops (How do you blow something like that???), it just might be best to move on and look at all of the good things coming out of the DCEU right now.No? More looking backwards, you say? Oh well, I tried.