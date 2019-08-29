8/29/2019
Original 'Justice League' Cinematographer Cried Over Joss Whedon's Version It Was So Bad
We've officially talked a lot more about the Snyder Cut of Justice League than we have the version we actually saw. When Joss Whedon took over the movie after Zack Snyder's exit, he basically changed everything. He might tell you different but months of Snyder teasing fans with his original plans reveals the truth, that there was an entirely different movie that simply didn't happen. Everybody has an opinion whether Snyder's take should be or could be seen, and the latest is the movie's cinematographer, Fabian Wagner, who definitely caught some feelings watching what Whedon did Justice League.
Wagner, who was too busy on another project to take part in Whedon's extensive reshoots, admitted that he had seen the theatrical cut of Justice League and it brought him to tears. Not tears of joy, mind you...
"I have, unfortunately."
"It’s really hard to say because I was watching it and I think I was crying all the way through. So it’s hard for me to say exactly how much was changed, but a lot was changed. It looked very different, and it’s sad for me because I loved working with Zack; I had the best time of my life. There were many other things on that movie that made it so good apart from the fact that I was working with Zack and the whole gang. I met my wife on that job. There [were] a lot of other things. It was just a great shoot, and so it was a shame to see the film the way it turned out to be. You can just see, if you watched the first trailers you can see how the film should have looked and how the film did look when we were shooting it."
I get that a lot of fans want to see the Snyder's Justice League, but there's good reason to think it might actually be worse than what we got. Yeah, that movie sucked and is one of the all-time great flops (How do you blow something like that???), it just might be best to move on and look at all of the good things coming out of the DCEU right now.
No? More looking backwards, you say? Oh well, I tried.