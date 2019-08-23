Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Confirmed For Disney+, Takes Place During 'Solo'

After years of rumors, and a short time trying to develop it as a movie, Lucasfilm is bringing Obi-Wan Kenobi to Disney+. It was only days ago that those rumors started to really come together, but today at D23 it was made official by none other than Ewan McGregor himself, who will return as the Jedi Master.
Details on the series are still being kept under wraps, but there are some things we do know. The still-untitled series is coming together very quickly, as it was confirmed all scripts have already been written with a start date planned for 2020.
Furthermore, an updated graphical Star Wars timeline [seen here via Slashfilm) shows the Obi-Wan series to be taking place at the same time as Solo: A Star Wars Story. That's interesting for a bunch of reasons, not the least of which is that it could mean a reunion between Obi-Wan and his formerly-slain nemesis, Darth Maul.
No word on any filmmakers involved with the show, but expect that to change soon. It joins The Mandalorian and Cassian Andor as the two live-action Star Wars shows headed to Disney+.
JUST ANNOUNCED: Hello there! Ewan McGregor will reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in an untitled series for #DisneyPlus! #D23Expo— Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) August 24, 2019