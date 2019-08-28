New Teaser For James Gray's 'Ad Astra' Arrives Ahead Of Its Venice Premiere

It seems like a lifetime ago when James Gray was the indie filmmaker behind gritty little New York stories such asand. That director is gone, replaced by one who ventures into far off lands with, and now this awards season's space drama. While family remains a core theme in all of Gray's movies, it's clear that his scope has expanded considerably.A new teaser forhas been released prior to its debut in Venice, offering another look at the epic drama led by Brad Pitt, and centers on an astronaut who ventures on a dangerous mission to find his long-lost father. You can see the influence of Stanley Kubrick everywhere, but this is definitely bigger and more action-intense than anything we've seen from Gray before. The film also stars Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, Donald Sutherland, Liv Tyler, and Jamie Kennedy.Here's Gray's statement released from Venice:opens in theaters on September 20th.