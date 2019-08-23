New Posters For 'Lady And The Tramp' And 'Noelle' Revealed At D23

Ahead of the big Disney+ panel at D23 today, the first posters have been revealed for two of the biggest features headed to the streaming service. The first is Disney's live-action remake of, based on the classic 1955 cartoon about "an upper-middle-class American cocker spaniel named Lady who meets a streetsmart, downtown stray mongrel called the Tramp." The film was initially designed to be a theatrical release until Disney decided it would be best as a Disney+ launch title on November 12th. Charlie Bean directs, with Tessa Thompson, Justin Theroux, Kiersey Clemons, Thomas Mann, Sam Elliott, Ashley Jensen, Benedict Wong, and Janelle Monae providing the voices.Also debuting on November 12th is, the holiday comedy led by Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader. Kendrick plays Santa Claus' daughter, who takes up the family business when her father retires. Hader plays her brother who has no interest in taking up the mantle. Marc Lawrence () is directing with Billy Eichner and Shirley MacLaine as co-stars.