New Detail Emerges On 'The Eternals' And Marvel's First Openly Gay Superhero

Marvel Studios is taking clear steps to address the lack of representation in its films, andis shaping up to be their biggest move yet. We've long heard it would be the place to find the MCU's first openly gay superhero, but even in the flurry of announcement made at Comic-Con nothing on this fact was revealed. Kevin Feige spoke to GMA about it while at D23, and while he didn't give the character's identity, he did have a new detail to share..."He's married. He's got a family. And that is just part of who he is."So that confirms it will be a male, and he will have others in his life beyond superheroics. It makes sense that the Eternals, immortal beings place on Earth to defend humanity long ago, would have created lives for themselves.stars Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff , Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Angelina Jolie, Barry Keoghan, Gemma Chan and Kit Harington, opening on November 6th 2020.