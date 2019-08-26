New 'Black Widow' And 'WandaVision' Posters Tease New Looks And New Lives

I don't know who put steroids in Marvel's Wheaties, but they have been killing it this summer with news on the MCU's future post-Endgame. D23 saw them expand on the multiple reveals from Comic-Con a few weeks ago, and now we have posters/concept images of one of the most anticipated movies in Black Widow, and one of the weirdest shows Marvel is bringing to Disney+, WandaVision.
Both images come from artist Andy Park, who worked on each of them. Neither appears to be anything official for theatrical release, but specially designed for D23. Let's start with Black Widow, because that one gives us a look at the new costume she may be sporting. The poster shows a design that closely resembles her Marvel Comics counterpart, with a sleeker design and the wrist gauntlets. Scarlett Johansson is front and center, but to her right we have a first look at David Harbour as the Red Guardian, basically Russia's superhuman version of Captain America. We also see Florence Pugh as Yelena, and Rachel Weisz as Milena, both confirmed to be playing different Black Widows. At the top of the image is the movie's main villain, Taskmaster, who can basically copy any fighting style of whoever he's in combat with.
This may be only part-time gear for Natasha, as photos from the D23 floor have shown her in a white costume. You can check out concept art for that below, as well.
Newly-revealed official concept art for the #BlackWidow movie shows Natasha Romanoff wearing her new white suit! pic.twitter.com/9ILTRmlJNX— MCU Direct (@MCU_Direct) August 25, 2019
Honestly, I think I'm looking forward to WandaVision more than just about anything else. The Disney+ series brings back Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany as Vision, the latter we haven't seen since Thanos ripped the Mind Stone right out of his nugget. Just going by the title it always had something of a retro vibe, but it goes full-blown 1950s-era TV sitcom with the below poster image...
You half expect Wally and the Beav to come prancing down the steps. Look at that old fashioned TV set, the June and Ward Cleaver clothes they're wearing. But look closer and you'll see that nothing is quite as it seems. First of all, the red glow from the TV set suggests Wanda is using her reality-bending powers. In the corner we also see two shadows, one appearing to show Vision as his normal robotic self, the other Wanda seemingly in her Marvel Comics costume. Are we finally going to see it make an MCU debut?
That image makes you think a little bit more about the show's title, too. Clearly not just a mash-up of their two names, it literally could mean "Wanda's vision" of what a life with Vision could have been. All that, plus we know the show will see the debut of a grown-up Monica Rambeau who hopefully will take the name of Photon. And we recently learned Kat Dennings will reprise her role as Darcy from the Thor movies, Randall Park returns as agent Jimmy Woo, and Kathryn Hahn plays one of Wanda's nosy neighbors.
WandaVision debuts on Disney+ in spring 2021. Black Widow opens on May 1st 2020.