New 'Black Widow' And 'WandaVision' Posters Tease New Looks And New Lives

Honestly, I think I'm looking forward tomore than just about anything else. The Disney+ series brings back Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany as Vision, the latter we haven't seen since Thanos ripped the Mind Stone right out of his nugget. Just going by the title it always had something of a retro vibe, but it goes full-blown 1950s-era TV sitcom with the below poster image...You half expect Wally and the Beav to come prancing down the steps. Look at that old fashioned TV set, the June and Ward Cleaver clothes they're wearing. But look closer and you'll see that nothing is quite as it seems. First of all, the red glow from the TV set suggests Wanda is using her reality-bending powers. In the corner we also see two shadows, one appearing to show Vision as his normal robotic self, the other Wanda seemingly in her Marvel Comics costume. Are we finally going to see it make an MCU debut?That image makes you think a little bit more about the show's title, too. Clearly not just a mash-up of their two names, it literally could mean "Wanda's vision" of what a life with Vision could have been. All that, plus we know the show will see the debut of a grown-up Monica Rambeau who hopefully will take the name of Photon. And we recently learned Kat Dennings will reprise her role as Darcy from the Thor movies, Randall Park returns as agent Jimmy Woo, and Kathryn Hahn plays one of Wanda's nosy neighbors.debuts on Disney+ in spring 2021.opens on May 1st 2020.