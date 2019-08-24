Netflix Drops Tease for 'Breaking Bad' Sequel 'El Camino', Announces Release Date

I guess Netflix wasn't content with Disney taking all the bandwidth of the internet this weekend for Star Wars and Marvel, so they went ahead and dropped a teaser for thatsequel that's been rumored. There's not much to the 1 minute clip shows a junkie in an interrogation room aluding to a man chained in a box, by the end of the clip he name drops the Yeah Bitch! man himself, Jesse Pinkman. Pinkman, if you remember, ended out theseries driving away from Heisenberg. Sadly it sounds like that drive didn't end in freedom and happiness. The trailer ends with a date announcement, 10-11-19, so you'll only have to wait a month and a half to get the full scoop.Check out the trailer below and let us know what you think in the comments!