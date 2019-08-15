Neill Blomkamp Exits 'Robocop Returns' To Direct A New Horror Movie

Off Robocop. I am shooting new horror/thriller and MGM can’t wait/ need to shoot Robocop now. Excited to watch it in theaters with other fans. N — Neill Blomkamp (@NeillBlomkamp) August 15, 2019

It might be a good idea of Neill Blomkamp to avoid established franchises and stick to original stuff, because he's had no luck with them so far. The, anddirector had been attached to, going so far as to share detailed concept art for the sequel, but it fell through for a variety of reasons that have nothing to do with Disney's acquisition of Fox. He moved from that to, a successor to the 1987 classic based on that writer's script. Well, you can forget about that one happening, too.Blomkamp took to social media and revealed that he is "off" Robocop Returns, and will now focus his attention on a new horror movie...While his wording is a bit confusing because it's Twitter, it reads like this horror movie beatto the punch and producers weren't willing to wait for him to finish. What's next for the film is unclear. Justin Rhodes was in the process of rewriting a script by Ed Neumeier and Michael Miner, writers of the original. The plan was to do something similar to, by ignoring previous sequels and doing a straight follow-up to Paul Verhoeven's classic movie.Hopefully we get more info Blomkamp's horror movie and the future ofsoon.