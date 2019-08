Nate Parker's Comeback Film 'American Skin' Sets World Premiere At Venice

I remember attending the world premiere of Nate Parker's directorial debut,, at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival. The night before, me and Tim Gordon had conducted an impromptu interview with Parker and he was electric with excitement for the historical drama's debut. After the screening, critics hailed it as a clear Oscars favorite, and it was quickly acquired for a record $17.5M. Months later, its theatrical release was crushed by a years-old sexual assault allegation which, to be fair, Parker did not handle very well publicly. The film died a quiet death, and Parker has been on the sidelines ever since.But now he's back with, a feature which he wrote, directed, and will star in. In a somewhat surprising move, the film will have its world premiere as part of the Venice Film Festival lineup , followed by a Q&A hosted by Spike Lee.Here's a synopsis:Hmmm...possibly Parker making a statement about the court of public opinion? I still believe the treatment he received was abnormally harsh compared to others at the time, and it's good to see him mounting a comeback. While I wasn't as big onas others, it showed him to be a filmmaker of tremendous potential andcould see him fulfill on that promise.