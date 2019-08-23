8/23/2019
'Ms. Marvel' Live-Action Series Is Coming To Disney+
When Marvel's Kevin Feige, it's a good idea to listen. More than a year ago he began teasing the arrival of Ms. Marvel into the MCU, and he's brought it up other times since then. Now with D23 taking place and the Disney+ presentation going on right now, we're learning that Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel is getting her own live-action series on the upcoming streaming service.
The series will be written by Bisha K. Ali, who will also act as showrunner. Ali is a comedian and writer who recently worked on Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral series. I guess this means Mindy Kaling's idea for Ms. Marvel didn't get a thumbs up?
Khan is one of the most popular of the new batch of Marvel Comics heroes, making an impact for being their first major Muslin superhero to have their own series. The name Ms. Marvel actually belonged to Carol Danvers aka Ms. Marvel, also Khan's idol. Khan is a teenager who becomes infected by the Terrigen Mists, which is a creation of the Inhumans, and gains the superpowers of stretchability, similar to Reed Richards.
THR is cautious about saying whether the show will fit into the MCU, but that seems likely given that it's a Marvel Studios project on Disney+. It will join other Marvel series including Loki, WandaVision, Hawkeye, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and What If.