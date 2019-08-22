'Motherless Brooklyn' Trailer: Edward Norton Reimagines The Acclaimed Detective Novel

In the works for two decades, Edward Norton's adaptation of Jonathan Lethem's novelis right around the corner. That long development time saw Norton totally reconfigure the film, changing the detective story's setting and introducing brand new characters. Whether fans of the book are willing to accept what he's done we'll begin to find out now with the debut trailer ahead of its upcoming festival run.Norton plays Lionel Essrog, an obsessive-compulsive private eye with Tourette Syndrome determined to solve the murder of his mentor, uncovering a major conspiracy in the process. Lethem had set his book in the 1990s but Norton sought to make his version unique by using 1950s New York City as the backdrop. He also the character Laura Rose, played by Gugu Mbatha-Raw, who looks like a potential love interest, or femme fatale.Alongside Norton and Mbatha-Raw are Bruce Willis, Willem Dafoe, Bobby Cannavale, Alec Baldwin, Michael K. Williams, Ethan Suplee, and Leslie Mann.SYNOPSIS:I think it's safe to say this film hinges on Norton's twitchy performance, and if he can keep it from becoming too cartoonish. In some of the scenes here I'm not so sure, in others Norton looks to be in firm control.hits theaters on November 1st.