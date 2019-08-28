8/28/2019
'Mortal Kombat' Reboot Casts Hiroyuki Sanada As Scorpion, Chin Han Is Shang Tsung
The roster of fighters in James Wan's Mortal Kombat movie is growing quickly. Two of the game's original classic characters have been cast, with The Dark Knight's Chin Han playing shapeshifter Shang Tsung, and The Wolverine's Hiroyuki Sanada as the game's spear-throwing ninja, Scorpion.
Han and Sanada joins a cast that includes Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, and Lewis Tan in a role previously thought to be Scorpion. We have to expect the role of Van Damme-esque actor Johnny Cage will be filled at some point, right? Gotta have him.
Both Han and Sanada have played minor roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Han appeared as a Councilman during Captain America: The Winter Soldier, while Sanada got sliced up by an angry Hawkeye in Avengers: Endgame. They're incredible actors and bring an international flavor to the film, perfect since the game is an all-time bestseller with wide global appeal.
Mortal Kombat opens March 5th 2021 directed by Simon McQuoid. [Variety]