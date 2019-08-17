8/17/2019
'Mortal Kombat' Casts A Trio Of New Fighters
The roster of killer kombatants in James Wan's Mortal Kombat reboot is growing. Shortly after Ludi Lin was cast as Liu Kang in the video game flick, joining The Raid's Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, THR reports a trio of actors have come aboard who are ready to commit a few Fatalities, Brutalities, and probably not much Mercy.
Supergirl actor Mehcad Brooks has been cast as the bionic soldier Jackson Briggs, one of the game franchise's original crew. Tadanobu Asano, best known for playing Hogun in all of Marvel's Thor movies, has been set to play the thunderous Raiden. Newcomer Sisi Stringer has been cast as the evil and unhinged assassin, Mileena.
While Wan's involvement as a producer is a big reason for optimism, behind the camera are a pair of unproven filmmakers. Director Simon McQuoid is making his feature debut, and so is screenwriter Greg Russo. That said, this Mortal Kombat is looking to slay the campy 1995 movie when it opens on March 5th 2021.