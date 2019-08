'Mortal Kombat' Casts Its Sonya Blade And Kano

So much for my hope Ronda Rousey would return to play Sonya Blade in. That role is going to someone else, as two, possibly three new additions have made to join the previously-cast Mehcad Brooks, Joe Taslim, and Ludi Lin. THR reportsactress Jessica McNamee is in final talks to play Sonya Blade, the Special Forces officer and first female kombatant in the infamously brutal fighting video game. She'll be joined byactor Josh Lawson, who will play her rival Kano, a member of the Black Dragon clan in the criminal underworld.Also in talks to join in an unknown role is Lewis Tan, best known for his short-lived role as Shatterstar in. He also starred in AMC seriesand Netflix's. I'm guessing Tan is playing Scorpion, since the film seems to be sticking to the original lineup of fighters. Brooks is already set to play Jax Briggs, with Taslim as Sub-Zero, and Lin as Liu Kang. It appears that Tadanobu Asano and Sisi Stringer have yet to be confirmed to play Raiden and Mileena, respectively.is produced by James Wan, with Simon McQuoid making his feature debut. March 4th 2021 is when the film is expected to hit theaters.