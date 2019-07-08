8/07/2019
More 'Planet Of The Apes' Movies Coming, 'Home Alone' And 'Night At The Museum' Reboots For Disney+
Disney chief Bob Iger dropped a ton of news in a recent earnings call with investors. Some of it having to do with the Mouse House's overall plan, while others drilled down into upcoming projects for Disney+ and Fox Searchlight. One of those big announcements was confirmation of the rumored $12.99 subscriber package that will include Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+. That's a price point on par with what Netflix is offering, and will put some pressure on HBO Max to stay competitive.
After blaming Fox properties, specifically the failure of Dark Phoenix, as a major reason for their $170M operating loss in the third quarter, Iger turned his attention to the properties Disney would be focusing on going forward. James Cameron Avatar sequels, which are already in production, will proceed. That doesn't come as a surprise. Also, we're hearing the first real confirmation of more Planet of the Apes movies. Fox had tentatively made plans for a sequel to 2017's War for the Planet of the Apes, but the Disney deal put projects of that size in limbo. It's unclear whether this would be a continuation or a reboot of some kind. It's unlikely director Matt Reeves would return since he's busy with The Batman and any sequels that spring from it.
Iger added that Fox Searchlight would continue to make movies but it's clear that Fox projects will be very limited going forward after a tough few months.
The Disney+ streaming service will be the place family-friendly reboots of Home Alone, Night at the Museum, Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Cheaper by the Dozen. According to Collider's sources, the one furthest along is Home Alone, which could “turn the tables and follow a husband and wife who go to war with a young boy who has stolen something from them.” Melissa McCarthy is one possibility to star, while Dan Mazer (Dirty Grandpa) is rumored as the top choice to direct.
The other all-ages projects make a lot of sense,, too. The Night at the Museum movies have been on ice since 2014's Secret of the Tomb, but the three films have combined for $1.3B worldwide. The Wimpy Kid adaptations flamed out with 2017's The Long Haul but the four films remain popular and could easily support a fresh take. The two Cheaper by the Dozen films, both led by Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt, were big earners for their time and due for a remake.